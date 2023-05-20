India to host Quad summit in 2024

India will host Quad summit in 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced at the Quad Summit 2023 taking place on the margins of the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima.

"The Quad group has established itself as an important platform for peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Prime Minister Modi said at the summit, adding that the Indo-Pacific region is the "engine for global trade, innovation and development" Success of Indo-Pacific important for entire world: Narendra Modi at Quad summit Prime Minister Modi said that there is a mutual consensus among the Quad member nations about the sheer importance of the success of Quad for the rest of the world.

ALSO READ | I will do whatever it takes to stop the war in Ukraine: PM Modi tells Zelensky at G7 summit

"We agree that security and success of Indo-Pacific is important for not just this region but the entire world," Modi said.

"We are moving forward based on a constructive agenda based on shared democratic values," added Modi.

Reflecting on a number of shared efforts on subjects of cooperation, Modi said that the group is able to give a "practical dimension" to a number of agendas.

ALSO WATCH | G7 Hiroshima Meet 2023: PM Modi meets Ukraine Prez Zelensky for first time since Russian invasion × "Through our shared efforts we are giving a practical dimension to our positive cooperation in strategic technologies, reliable supply chain, health security, maritime security, counter-terrorism. Many countries and groups are announcing their strategies for the Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.

Thanking Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for presiding over Quad 2023 summit in Hiroshima, Modi said that Quad will continue to make efforts "towards global welfare, peace and prosperity".

WATCH WION LIVE HERE