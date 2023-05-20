I will do whatever it takes to stop war in Ukraine: Modi tells Zelensky at G7 summit

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the sidelines of G7 Hiroshima summit in Japan on Saturday, May 20. With India's oreign minister Dr S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval present by his side, this is the first time Modi met Zelensky since Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine in February 2022.

"India, and I, personally would do whatever it takes to stop the war in Ukraine," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Zelensky in Hiroshima.

"Since the last year and half, we are constantly in touch but this is the first time we re meeting since Glasgow," Modi said while referring to the last bilateral meeting between the two leaders at UN Climate Change Conference in UK in 2021.

"The war in Ukraine is a major issue for the world at large. It is affecting the world in multiple ways. But for me, this is not a poltical or economy-related issue. It is a humanitarian issue for me," Modi said.

"You understand the pain of war better than us. But last year when our children came back from Ukraine and the way they described the situation there, I was able to better understand the pain you and people of Ukraine are currently going through," Modi told Zelensky.

While India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pointed out country's principled opposition to conflicts anywhere in the world — to Russian President Vladimir Putin by stating 'today's era is not that of war' — New Delhi has refrained from directly criticising Russian offensive actions in Ukraine at multilateral forums.

India is the only nation in the world with which Russia shares "special and privileged strategic partnership". The two countries share deep ties since India's freedom from the British in 1947.

As of April 2023, the Indian armed forces maintain roughly seventy per cent of the arsenal of Russian origin. PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023 × A tweet on Modi's official account showed him shaking hands with Zelensky, and the pair holding expanded discussions alongside officials from both countries.

