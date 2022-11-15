'Today's era must not be of war', G20 draft communique uses Indian PM Modi’s remarks to Putin

The Group of 20 (G20) wealthy countries will reject the ‘era of war’ at the leaders’ summit in Bali, according to a draft communique agreed upon by the diplomats.

Sources have confirmed to WION that the G20 communique will now be using the line "today's era must not be of war" while condemning Russia for launching invasion on Ukraine.

Interestingly, the phrase on war was inspired by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks to Russian President Putin during his meeting in Samarkand.

According to the draft statement, the G20 will also call for the extension Ukrainian grain deal with Russia which is expiring on Saturday.

"This year, we have also witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy," the draft reads, according to AFP.

G20 Summit 2022: Indian PM Modi reiterates India's stance, says diplomacy the way out of conflict

The draft further reads that the countries "reiterated our national positions" and "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine."

"It is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy,” it said.

The phrase “today's era must not be of war” was first used by the Indian PM on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan during his one-on-one meeting with Russian President Putin.

Also read | UNGA passes resolution seeking reparation from Russia to Ukraine; India abstains from voting

“I know that today’s era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this,” Modi told Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet.

Also read | US, Russia spy chiefs discuss Putin’s nuclear threats in first talks

To which Putin responded, “I know about your position on the conflict in Ukraine, and I know about your concerns. We want all of this to end as soon as possible.”

The remarks of Modi were widely applauded by the West. United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that he entirely agreed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and appreciated the Indian position on Ukraine.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: