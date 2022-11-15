UNGA passes resolution seeking reparation from Russia to Ukraine; India abstains from voting

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday passed a draft resolution calling for Russia to be held accountable for violations of international law and pay reparations for damages, loss and injury resulting due to war to Kyiv.

According to the UN, nearly 50 nations co-sponsored the resolution with 94 countries voting in favour, 14 against and 73 abstaining in the 193-member organisation.

Notably, the resolution passed on Monday received the lowest level of support from countries across the board when compared to the five resolutions that the Assembly has passed since February this year.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya during the passing of the resolution took a stern stance and insisted that Moscow must be held accountable for the violations.

“Seventy-seven years ago, the Soviet Union demanded and received reparations, calling it a moral right of a country that has suffered war and occupation,” said Kyslytsya

“Today, Russia, who claims to be the successor of the 20th century’s tyranny, is doing everything it can to avoid paying the price for its own war and occupation, trying to escape accountability for the crimes it is committing."

India, one of Russia's most trusted allies, once again toed a neutral line on the issue and abstained from voting and questioned the legal validity of the process.

"We need to objectively consider whether a reparation process through a vote in the General Assembly would contribute to efforts at a resolution of the conflict. Moreover, the legal validity of such a process by a General Assembly resolution remains unclear," said Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative at the UN.

Notably, India abstained from voting against a resolution denouncing Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory last month as well.

(With inputs from agencies)

