UNGA passes resolution condemning Russian 'illegal annexation' of Ukrainian land; India abstains from voting

India, which has a history of maintaining a neutral stand, did not vote in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution denouncing Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory. China, South Africa and Pakistan too abstained from the vote.

Calling for a diplomatic resolution, the nation stated that this was in line with New Delhi's "well thought out national position".

The resolution which "condemns the organisation by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine" and "the attempted illegal annexation" announced last month of four regions by President Vladimir Putin received 143 votes, with only five countries voting against it. Even though 35 nations abstained from voting, the resolution was passed with a two-thirds majority, reports AFP.

In a run-up to this vote, India had voted against Russia in three procedural motions. However, these did not affect its neutral stance in a significant way.

The nation had also refrained from voting on a recent Security Council resolution and the two General Assembly resolutions condemning Russia in March. Bangladesh, Iraq and Senegal which had abstained from voting in March on Wednesday voted to condemn Russia.

As per IANS, Ruchira Kamboj, India's permanent representative explained that India has decided to abstain keeping with its "firm resolve to strive for a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy".

"We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one's interest."

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi she added that the Indian leader "has said unequivocally that this cannot be an era of war."

She also quoted Indian External Affairs Minister S.Jaishsankar in saying "We are on the side that respects the UN Charter and its founding principles". Thi statement is believed to imply support for Ukraine in the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

