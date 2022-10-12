Ukraine reclaims five settlements in Russia-annexed Kherson region

Ukraine has claimed that its forces recaptured five settlements in the southern annexed Kherson region during the ongoing counteroffensive against the Russian forces.

According to southern command speaker Vladislav Nazarov, the five villages that were taken on October 11 are: Novovasylivka, Novohryhorivka, Nova Kamianka, Tryfonivka and Chervone in the Beryslav district.

"Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone," Ukraine president’s office said in its daily report, according to AFP news agency.

The report said that Russian forces were striking back and continuously shelling Ukraine's positions "along the entire contact line".

Kherson was among the first cities to be taken by Russian forces since the invasion of Ukraine in February.

In late August, the Ukrainian army launched its counteroffensive in the southern part of the country.

Currently, the Russian forces are in control of three more Ukrainian regions, apart from Kherson.

Apart from the south, the Ukrainian forces claimed to have gained significant advances in the eastern front as well, and regained almost full control of the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

Meanwhile, Russia continues to pummel Ukraine with missile strikes and damaging energy sites across the country.

President Vladimir Putin said that they were retaliating against the Crimea bridge explosion that reportedly killed four people.

On Wednesday, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) detained eight suspects, including five Russian citizens, and three citizens of Ukraine and Armenia, over the blast.

In a press release, the FSB blamed Ukraine’s military intelligence for the attack.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied its role in the Kerch Bridge attack.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: