/Giant billboards in Iran mock Donald Trump and boast military victory

Giant billboards across Tehran, some mocking US President Donald Trump and others showing American drones crushed under an Iranian soldier's boot, are documenting Iran's war with the United States and Israel. A team produces anti-US billboards for prominent sites, including the city's Valiasr Square, where large crowds pass daily. The studio, Khaneh-ye Tarrahan (Designers' House), made a towering image of Trump with sewn lips and a mouth muzzled by the Strait of Hormuz, captioned "At the breaking point", news agency AFP reported. The government sponsors the billboards and uses them to spread its messages.

Studio manager Mostafa Kafaei, 32, said told AFP that the team mobilises when news breaks, with ideas generated and designers briefed. The studio works under one of Iran's largest state-run media conglomerates and has a dedicated media-monitoring team. Urgent posters are turned around in a few days by teams of up to about eight people, he said. Most work is done in Photoshop, and the team is "highly proficient in AI", using engines such as ChatGPT and Nano Banana.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Other billboards include one from a different studio showing Trump trapped in a magician's box holding a Coca-Cola and a hamburger, with the words "Blink, you're gone!" It references a July incident in Turkey in which Trump was moved from Air Force One to another aircraft on a catering truck because of a security threat. Another shows a soldier stepping on a US underwater drone, referring to a recent "Hormuz catch" by the Revolutionary Guards, with the line "Business is good". A further image shows a mythical warrior in raging seas as US warships burn. A fourth, echoing Nirvana's "Nevermind" cover, shows Trump grasping at a dollar bill underwater.

Iran has blockaded commercial shipping through Hormuz since the war began in late February with US-Israeli strikes, while the US military maintains a counterblockade of Iranian ports.

Kafaei said there was initial hesitation over putting such a large image of Trump's face on the Valiasr mural, which appeared in May, but the team judged it would be exceptionally powerful. Asked why Trump appears so often, he called him a media personality and said the studio responds in kind to his actions. He likened it to a battlefield with an adversary "constantly firing at us".

Billboards also glorify Iran, former supreme leader Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the war, and allies such as slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. Kafaei said they help people who "may not be politically minded" grasp the context.