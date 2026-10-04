/Trump administration redirects over $175mn human rights fund to far-right causes abroad

Trump administration is pushing more than $175 million of the State Department’s flagship human rights fund toward conservative and far-right initiatives abroad just before funding expired on September 30. Approximately $176.9 million out of $205 million appropriated for the HRDF was moved into 43 specific awards.

Among the awards were a huge $40m grant for an anti-communism fund support led by the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation (VOC). Another was for a group advancing white Afrikaner rights in South Africa, a $1 million campaign against Brazil’s Supreme Court. The Trump administration has clashed with the Lula government and has imposed sanctions on Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

A third is focused on Nigeria, where the administration has alleged “mass slaughter” of Christians. Millions earmarked to build a “western civilizational norms” in Europe, fund right-wing media consortiums, and document what the administration terms "democratic backsliding" tied to mass migration and supranational regulations. The new slate includes opposition to regulation, Brexit, immigration, anti-communism, Christian protection and opposition to “gender ideology”. It names possible recipients in Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and the Balkans with “anti-communist” and “natural rights” approaches.

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“The President promised to combat the destructive woke agenda that has done so much damage to our country and to the world,” State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said. “We will never apologise for defending Western civilisation, opposing censorship, ending the era of mass migration, and taking action against government-sponsored race-based discrimination in South Africa.”

The funding allocation marks a major shift in US foreign policy, moving away from traditional human rights and democracy support in repressive or authoritarian nations to fund ideological allies and causes in established democracies. It is consistent with the US National Security Strategy, where it had mentioned prioritising the protection of Western civilisation in Europe, which the US think is facing a “civilisational erasure”.