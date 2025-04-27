Not so long ago, Wrexham AFC was only known only to die-hard football supporters in North Wales or English lower divisions leagues. A football club from the oldest international stadium still in operation, but whose best days were now distant memories, had become an aside in the most popular sport on the planet.

Then, in a move that would change the course of the club's history, Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought Wrexham AFC, which came as a surprise to the fans of Wrexham AFC. But, their goal was clear: To restore the club to prominence and, eventually, the Premier League.​

Wrexham, established in 1864, is the world's third-oldest professional football club. But far from its proud heritage, the club's fortunes by the 2010s had been dwindling to alarming proportions. Financial malady, relegation, and oblivion in English football's fifth tier rendered it a tale of lost legacy.

The fans attempted to salvage what remained. The club was made fan-owned in 2011. There was loyalty and affection, but not much cash. Promotion was a pipe dream.

Then came a twist of events no one could have ever imagined.

Hollywood arrives in North Wales

When Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revealed in late 2020 that they were purchasing Wrexham, most did not believe it. Two actors, one famous for irreverent humor, the other for his wild persona on It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, were venturing into the rough-and-tumble world of lower-league English football? It was a PR stunt, it seemed.

It wasn't. The duo put not only their money, but their heart into it. They heard the fans. They chronicled the experience with the popular series Welcome to Wrexham, bringing millions of people worldwide a personal glimpse into the difficulty and beauty of retooling a storied club.

They weren't playing at being owners — they were owners.

One league at a time

The football results eventually caught up with the off-pitch buzz. During the 2022-23, Wrexham won the National League in thrilling fashion, setting records and grabbing worldwide attention. In the next season of 2023-24, they didn't let up. A second-place finish in League Two meant promotion — again, to League One. In the 2024-25 season, on April 26, 2025, Wrexham beat Charlton Athletic 3-0, securing their third promotion in three straight years. They were heading to the Championship, the second tier of English football — a level they hadn't reached since 1982.

This was the first time any club had ever won three consecutive promotions between the fifth tier and the Championship.

More than a club

Something about Wrexham's rise is more than the footy. It's the heart behind it.

The Welcome to Wrexham series touched hearts. From hardcore Welsh supporters who've followed the club through decades of disappointment, to American families watching their very first football game because Deadpool made them do it, the club became something else — a symbol of hope, of community, of storytelling in its purest form.

Shirts are out of stock everywhere. Wrexham fan clubs now have a presence in Los Angeles, Tokyo, Melbourne, and more. The Racecourse Ground is no longer a forgotten past — it's a destination.

And the players? Many were once journeymen. Now, they're household names.

Where to now?

The dream doesn't stop here. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have made it official — they want to see Wrexham in the Premier League. That is probably still two or three years down the line, but based on the last three seasons, you would not want to place a bet against them.

The Championship will be a real test — bigger clubs, greater stakes, and the pressure of maintaining momentum. But Wrexham has already shown it doesn't play by conventional logic.

This is a club that's redefining the rules.

Wrexham AFC's strory is not one of celebrity owners or back-to-back promotions. It's one of self-belief. Of giving a community that felt forgotten something to believe in once more.