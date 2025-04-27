Former Australia captain and great Steve Waugh believes that China has the potential to be a global power in cricket as the game heads towards the 2028 LA Olympics.

Addressing an event, Waugh said, "As soon as cricket's inclusion in the Olympics was announced, China started building a team. They are serious about winning gold."

During the chat, Waugh also forecast how the T20 format is going to revolutionise the game and said, "T20 is massive now. It's billions of dollars, and it's growing every day." "Test cricket will survive, but T20 will dominate. Players will soon be contracted mainly to franchises. Test matches might even need special permissions," the World Cup-winning former Aussie captain added.

He also talked about how nations such as the USA and Saudi Arabia are investing money into cricket. He said, "It's exciting. The game is reaching new parts of the world, and the Olympics will take it even further."

'India is the best place in the world for photography'

The former Australia captain spoke fondly about his many trips to India, not only as a cricketer but also as a photographer and humanitarian. He described India as 'the best place in the world for photography', and recalled how one of his photos from Rajasthan won a World Photography Award. "In India, you really can't take a bad photo," he said, laughing

Waugh also reflected on how he helped inspire other cricketers to take up charity work in India. He said, "Back then, not many sportspeople were doing it. But I think seeing someone take the first step made others realise they could too."