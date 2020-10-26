Eventful week in Asia: US' message to China

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has kicked off his four-nation tour, starting with India while the Communist Party of China is holding its plenary.

The next five days could fundamentally cement new policies, alliances and set the foundation for India's future foreign policy. With just a week to go for the presidential election, it's rare for top US Leaders to travel abroad at this time. But China's aggression in the region has pushed Washington to reach out to its Asian allies.

India 2+2 dialogue

Two ministers from each side - The foreign and defence ministers of India and the US will sit down and participate in talks. In New Delhi, the American leaders have landed. In Beijing, China's Communist Party is holding its plenary session.

India and the US have made an announcement to sign BECA - The Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. It's a military pact which will give India access to advanced American map and satellite imagery, which in turn would help automated weapons, drones and missiles.

The agreement will also pave the way for the US to ship sophisticated missile technology to India. Reports say US Defence Secretary Mike Esper could also discuss ways to increase cooperation between American and Indian forces.

Esper's wishlist could include intelligence sharing, stepping up joint exercises and arms sales.

Meanwhile in Beijing, the Communist Party has a four-day-long plenary in which they are expected to lay out long term plans. This includes approving new rules for the Central Committee: a political body of the top leadership in China.

More powers could be given to the Central Committee, which in turn would give more power to Xi Jinping.



What does it mean for the world?

Beijing is already upping the ante against Washington. China has sanctioned American defence companies like Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon for selling weapons to Taiwan. The United States is arming Taiwan as threats from China grow.

The PLA has raised the threat of war by stepping up drills and activities near Taiwan, at the border with India, and in the South China Sea. The United States is building an alliance to counter China. Mike Pompeo will visit more allies on his trip to Asia including Sri Lanka and the Maldives, followed by Indonesia. One of the six countries contesting China's expansive claims in the South China Sea.