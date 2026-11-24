China has reacted to Jensen Huang’s return as CEO of Nvidia just 11 days after he resigned over allegations of having an affair with a woman who was allegedly a Chinese spy. Chinese nationalistic media outlet Global Times published a commentary urging China to “remain vigilant" as Huang's return happened after US President Donald Trump's intervention.



“It is foreseeable that the malicious attempts to sow discord in China-US relations will not automatically disappear simply because Huang has been reinstated,” said the article, published after midnight in Beijing. The next round of “witch hunts” could include investigation letters, delays in export licenses and congressional hearings, it added.

Similarly, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said that he was "shocked" by Trump's intervention to have Jensen Huang reinstated as CEO of AI tech giant Nvidia. "It shocked me, to be honest, because as far as I know, if I'm personally looking back, I never saw and recognised such an intervention from the political side to a special company. I do have some doubts whether this is a very good model for the future. In free, democratic and rules-based countries, political power should refrain from interfering with companies," Wadephul said at a Berlin event in response to a question about Trump's move.

NVIDIA's statement

On Nov 23, Jensen Huang was reinstated as Nvidia CEO. The Board was satisfied with respect to Huang’s “candor and ability to lead NVIDIA.” Nvidia also clarified that he was reinstated after input from senior US government officials left its board confident he posed no national security risk. “The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers. We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company. We are grateful to Colette Kress for her outstanding service as interim CEO, in addition to her continuing responsibilities as NVIDIA’s Chief Financial Officer,” said Harvey C Jones, Chair of the Board.

What was Nvidia founder Jensen Huang's first reaction?