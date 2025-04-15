The United States has reportedly stopped a planned G7 statement condemning Russia’s deadly missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy, Bloomberg reported on 15 April, citing unnamed sources. The move was made to avoid disrupting peace talks between Moscow and Washington.

Russia’s attack on Sumy took place on Palm Sunday, 13 April, leaving 35 people dead and 119 injured. It was one of the deadliest assaults on the city since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Canada says statement blocked without US support

Canada, which currently holds the G7 presidency, is said to have informed the group that a joint statement could not go forward without American backing. The proposed text would have described the attack as proof that Russia remains intent on continuing the war.

Trump calls strike “terrible,” but suggests it was a mistake

While several European leaders have called the strike a war crime, US President Donald Trump gave a more muted response. He called the attack “terrible” but suggested it might have happened by “mistake,” without offering further explanation.

Rubio offers condolences but no push on Moscow

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed sympathy for the victims, calling it a “horrifying Russian missile attack on Sumy,” but did not call for stronger action against Moscow.

This isn’t the first time the US has held back from G7 unity over the Ukraine war. The Trump administration has previously opposed a joint statement marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion. It also rejected a plan to track Russia’s shadow fleet of oil tankers evading sanctions.

Since returning to office in January, President Trump has shifted American policy on the conflict, reopening direct communication with the Kremlin and putting pressure on Kyiv by pausing military aid.

Trump has promised to secure a quick ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, but progress has been slow. Moscow has refused a 30-day truce backed by the US and Ukraine and laid out conditions that Kyiv might not agree to, leaving both nations at a stalemate.