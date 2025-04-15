US President Donald Trump has accused China of pulling out of a major agreement with Boeing, claiming the country is no longer taking delivery of aircraft it had already committed to buy.

Advertisment

In a post shared on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump said, “Interestingly, they just reneged on the big Boeing deal, saying that they will ‘not take possession’ of fully committed to aircraft.” He also criticised the Biden administration, saying, “They had ZERO respect for the Crooked Biden Administration, and who can blame them for that?”

The remarks come as tensions rise again between Washington and Beijing, particularly over trade and technology. Boeing, a long-time supplier to Chinese airlines, has struggled with order delays and political complications in recent years.

Also read: Trump vs Harvard: US president warns Ivy league will be 'taxed' if it continues to support 'terrorist inspired sickness'

Advertisment

Farmers ‘always put on the Front Line’

Trump also brought up the impact of trade disputes on American farmers, referencing his own previous battles with China. “Our farmers are GREAT, but because of their GREATNESS, they are always put on the Front Line with our adversaries, such as China, whenever there is a Trade negotiation or, in this case, a Trade War,” he wrote.

He recalled how, during his first term in office, China had been “brutal” to US farmers. “I [told] these Patriots to just hold on, and a great trade deal was made. I rewarded our farmers with a payment of $28 Billion Dollars, all through the China deal.”

Advertisment

Also read: India could 'benefit' from Trump’s intensifying trade war with China but only if it takes the leap | EXPLAINED

Criticism of Biden’s trade policy

Trump criticised President Joe Biden for not enforcing the terms of that deal, accusing China of failing to hold up its end of the bargain. “China largely reneged on the deal (although they behaved during the Trump Administration), only buying a portion of what they agreed to buy,” he said.

Wrapping up the post, Trump promised continued support for American agriculture, declaring, “The USA will PROTECT OUR FARMERS!!!”