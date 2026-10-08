/At least one plane ‘catastrophically damaged’ at Riyadh airport after Houthi strikes: Report

At least one aircraft at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport was severely damaged after Yemen’s Houthis launched strikes on Saudi capital on Thursday (Oct 8), according to reports. This comes amid renewed tensions as an Iran-backed group launched attacks at airports in the country. The attacks have also disrupted flight operations as several airlines cancelled flights to Riyadh. Many countries, including India and the United States, have also urged their nationals to stay vigilant.

A source briefed on the matter told AFP that an aircraft suffered “catastrophic damage”, while another said three planes were hit. The reports came after multiple explosions were heard across Riyadh.

Houthi attacks target Riyadh

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the group carried out three separate attacks targeting Riyadh airport. He also said missiles were launched towards an airport in Najran and an airbase in Khamis Mushait.

The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two missiles fired towards Riyadh. However, debris from the interceptions caused damage elsewhere in the capital. Saudi Arabia’s civil defence agency said “interception debris” struck a kindergarten and a medical complex. It did not immediately provide details on the extent of the damage or report casualties.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted Saudi Arabia since the wider Middle East war intensified. Their latest attacks have also increasingly focused on critical infrastructure, including oil facilities.

Flights disrupted, residents told to take precautions

The attacks caused significant disruption at Riyadh airport, with numerous flights delayed or cancelled, according to information displayed at the facility.

The airport itself had not confirmed the reported damage, advising passengers to contact their airlines before travelling.

Diplomats in Riyadh were instructed to shelter in place at their respective embassies after explosions echoed through the city. Some international schools also took precautions, with at least one reportedly moving children into a basement. Several businesses in the King Abdullah Financial District were also reported to have evacuated staff.

The United States urged its citizens in Saudi Arabia to “exercise heightened vigilance” following the attacks. Indian Embassy in Riyadh urged its nationals to remain “alert and vigilant”.