/Abdul El-Sayed borrows Mamdani's Trump playbook, pitches 'TrumpCare' fully equipped with a gold card

Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed appears to be taking a page out of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's playbook to get President Donald Trump on board with a policy proposal. Months after Mamdani used a mock newspaper front page to pitch his affordable housing plan to Trump, El-Sayed has turned to a gold card bearing the president's name to make the case for universal healthcare.

El-Sayed on Thursday (Nov 12) posted images of a mock gold "TrumpCare" card bearing Trump's signature, urging the president to back a Medicare for All-style system. "This is a message for @realDonaldTrump," El-Sayed wrote on X. "Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave."

The card's design resembles the administration's Trump Gold Card visa programme, which offers residency to wealthy foreign applicants for at least $1 million. Its reverse side says it can be presented at any doctor, hospital, clinic or pharmacy in the United States.

From Mamdani's mock newspaper to El-Sayed's TrumpCare card

The move brings to mind Mamdani's February 26 meeting with Trump at the White House. The New York mayor presented the president with a mock New York Daily News front page carrying the headline "Trump to City: Let's Build", a play on the newspaper's famous 1975 headline, "Ford to City: Drop Dead".

The front page claimed Trump had delivered more than 12,000 homes, the most since 1973. Mamdani used the presentation to make a pitch for a $21 billion federal grant package to build 12,000 affordable homes and create 30,000 union jobs over Sunnyside Yard in Queens.

Trump had reacted enthusiastically to the presentation. Images of the president looking warmly at Mamdani during their meeting later went viral, adding to the attention around their interaction.

El-Sayed's card follows a similar approach: use Trump's name and branding to package a policy proposal in a way that could appeal to the president's fondness for having his name attached to projects and initiatives.

El-Sayed says the name does not matter

The Michigan Democrat has been making the case for Medicare for All for years. In a November 6, he told Zeteo editor-in-chief Mehdi Hasan that he would be comfortable with Trump taking credit for the programme. "If he wants to pass Trumpcare-for-All, I'm ok with it. He seems to like to put his name on things," El-Sayed said.

He reiterated the pitch on CNN on Tuesday, telling Kaitlan Collins, "I'm absolutely serious. I don't care what it's called. I want people to have healthcare in this country."

El-Sayed wants a system offering coverage from birth to death, without copays, premiums or deductibles, and says it would protect Americans from medical debt.

Trump's changing position on universal healthcare

Trump has expressed different views on single-payer healthcare over the years. In his 2000 book 'The America We Deserve', he called for the country to reconsider the single-payer model. By 2018, however, he was attacking Medicare for All, calling it "Medicare for None".

More recently, Trump has criticised health insurance companies and floated the idea of a plan he could call "Trumpcare". El-Sayed is seeking to use that opening to advance a very different kind of healthcare proposal.