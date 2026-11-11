/Epstein survivors' identities exposed again, this time through government records: US Congressional report

The US government's handling of documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein has exposed survivors to another breach of privacy, according to a congressional report that has criticised the Justice Department's release process. The report, titled 'A Review of the Federal Government's Mishandling of the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Criminal Investigations', says the department's communication around the release of records under the 2025 Epstein Files Transparency Act was poor. It also flags what it describes as deficient redactions that exposed sensitive personal information belonging to survivors.

The disclosure has raised fresh questions about whether the government adequately protected the people who had already suffered abuse by Epstein and his associates.

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Epstein files release put survivors' privacy at risk

The House Oversight Committee's report says the Justice Department's document releases were accompanied by failures in communication and the handling of sensitive information.

Redactions were intended to prevent the disclosure of personal details that could identify survivors or expose them to further harm. The committee's findings suggest that the process did not adequately achieve that protection.

The report does not merely examine the government's earlier failures to investigate Epstein. It also scrutinises how authorities handled information about survivors after the case became the subject of renewed public and political attention.

Congress seeks access to unredacted records for survivors

The committee has recommended that the Justice Department provide Epstein survivors, or their representatives, with unredacted access to their personal files and records.

The recommendation is intended to give survivors access to information concerning their own cases while addressing concerns about how their personal details have been handled.

The report also calls for further scrutiny of the federal investigation, including fresh interviews and examination of Epstein's network.

Epstein died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The congressional inquiry has examined not only the failures that allowed his abuse to continue but also the government's subsequent handling of the case and its survivors.