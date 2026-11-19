The India-EU Free Trade Agreement could encourage more Danish companies to set up manufacturing operations in India, Danish Ambassador Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen told WION, describing the proposed pact as a "game changer" that goes beyond reducing tariffs.

Speaking at the WION India-EU FTA Summit on Thursday (Nov 19), Kristensen said the agreement would create opportunities for businesses in Denmark, India and the wider European market. He expects its implementation to be smooth once the agreement is signed and said he does not foresee major hurdles before it comes into force.

The ambassador pointed to two immediate benefits: cheaper imports from India for Danish businesses and improved access for Danish machinery exporters to the Indian market.

Why the 44 per cent machinery tariff matters

Kristensen said Denmark already imports textiles from India and expects those purchases to increase considerably under the agreement.

There are opportunities in the other direction as well. Danish companies export machinery to India, a sector where tariffs currently stand at 44 per cent. The ambassador said these duties would come down under the FTA, making Danish machinery more competitive and potentially increasing exports.

He also highlighted the benefits for small and medium-sized Danish businesses that supply European manufacturers. "For the small-medium-sized companies, I think actually the main game changer will there be that Danish companies already supply to other European companies who may then export to India, especially by German car manufacturers, for example. So, Danish companies will benefit from that. The real game changer, seen from my perspective, is actually maybe in another area, and that will have to do with India becoming a manufacturing hub also for European companies."

Using German carmakers as an example, he explained that Danish suppliers could gain indirectly when European companies expand their exports to India.

Will more Danish companies manufacture in India?

For Kristensen, however, the biggest opportunity lies beyond trade in finished products.

He expects India to become a manufacturing base for more European companies, particularly in clean technology. Europe and India have different strengths across the supply chain, he said, and combining them could create a stronger proposition for businesses.

Denmark already has a sizeable presence in India's manufacturing sector, but the ambassador expects further investment as economic ties deepen.

Danish Ambassador on the future of IMEC

The discussion also touched on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and whether the conflict in West Asia could slow its progress.

Kristensen described IMEC as a "good vision to have for improved connectivity and logistics between essentially Europe and India". However, he pointed out that shipping routes and transport links are already being developed, with Danish shipping and transport companies investing in infrastructure in India.

He argued that these developments are happening "exactly because the two economies are getting closer", irrespective of whether individual projects formally fall under the IMEC framework.