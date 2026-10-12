/60-year-old man beaten to death outside adult store in US' Chelsea, suspect charged with murder

A 60-year-old man was beaten to death after a brawl broke out inside an adult store in Chelsea, USA, on Monday (October 12). The incident occurred when the victim and a suspect were arguing nearly 9 p.m. on Sunday inside Rainbow Station on Eighth Avenue. Later, their argument escalated, and the dispute moved outside, where it became physical, according to Police.



Investigators revealed that the suspect pushed the man to the ground, struck him in the head, stomped on him repeatedly and then escaped the scene. Video has also surfaced from the scene, showing police photographing clothing and shoes outside the store. Blood and evidence markers were also seen on the ground.

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Victim declared dead in hospital

Following the incident, the victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said, adding that the suspect later returned to the area where cops spotted him and took him into custody.



Police have identified the suspect as Imani McColley, 25, of Queens. He has been charged with murder and two counts of robbery. The identity of the victim has not been released, as authorities are waiting to notify next of kin.