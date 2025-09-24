/'Bigoted comments': Trump claims London ‘wants Shariah law’ in attack on Mayor Sadiq Khan - Here's what London Mayor said

Donald Trump reignited his feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the UN, accusing London of moving towards Islamic law. Khan’s office condemned the remarks as bigoted, while UK leaders defended him.
US President Donald Trump restarted his long-running feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the British capital of moving towards Islamic law. “I look at London where you have a terrible mayor, a terrible, terrible mayor. It’s been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to Shariah law, but you’re in a different country; you can’t do that,” Trump said.
Though Trump did not name Khan directly in the address, his comments repeated conspiracy theories about the mayor’s Muslim faith that have circulated in far-right circles.
Khan’s office responded shortly after the speech, saying it would not “dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response.” The statement added, “London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here.”
Britain’s health secretary, Wes Streeting, also rejected Trump’s claim, stressing that Khan had marched in London’s Pride parades and defended diversity. “He stands up for differences of background and opinion. Proud he’s our Mayor,” Streeting wrote on X.
Khan, a Labour politician, became London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016 and has since won two more elections, holding the largest personal mandate of any UK politician.
The clash is the latest in a string of public disputes between the two leaders. Khan criticised Trump’s call in 2015 to ban Muslims from entering the US as “outrageous,” while Trump has repeatedly used speeches and interviews to disparage the London mayor. Ahead of Trump’s recent state visit to Britain, Khan accused him of “fanning the flames of divisive, far-right politics around the world.” Trump later claimed, while flying home, that he had asked for Khan to be excluded from the state dinner hosted by King Charles III. “I’ve not liked him for a longtime,”hesaid.