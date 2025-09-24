/'Bigoted comments': Trump claims London ‘wants Shariah law’ in attack on Mayor Sadiq Khan - Here's what London Mayor said

US President Donald Trump restarted his long-running feud with London Mayor Sadiq Khan during his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, accusing the British capital of moving towards Islamic law. “I look at London where you have a terrible mayor, a terrible, terrible mayor. It’s been so changed, so changed. Now they want to go to Shariah law, but you’re in a different country; you can’t do that,” Trump said.

Though Trump did not name Khan directly in the address, his comments repeated conspiracy theories about the mayor’s Muslim faith that have circulated in far-right circles.

London mayor’s office calls comments “bigoted”

Khan’s office responded shortly after the speech, saying it would not “dignify his appalling and bigoted comments with a response.” The statement added, “London is the greatest city in the world, safer than major US cities, and we’re delighted to welcome the record number of US citizens moving here.”

British leaders defend Khan

Britain’s health secretary, Wes Streeting, also rejected Trump’s claim, stressing that Khan had marched in London’s Pride parades and defended diversity. “He stands up for differences of background and opinion. Proud he’s our Mayor,” Streeting wrote on X.

Khan, a Labour politician, became London’s first Muslim mayor in 2016 and has since won two more elections, holding the largest personal mandate of any UK politician.

A feud dating back to 2015