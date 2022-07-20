WATCH: Mysterious figure caught on camera in Kentucky, sparks alien rumours

A town in the United States has suddenly emerged as an epicenter for a number of paranormal rumours as a mysterious creature was spotted in a video footage. In Moorhead, Kentucky, the local people were taken aback by a video which showed an unknown creature walking on the streets. The security camera footage was posted on the social media by Paranormality Magazine along with the caption – “Here’s the video of the pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY,”

Reports of alleged “alien sightings” or “mysterious creatures” are not uncommon in various parts of the world but the video has left a number of people feeling quite unsettled. The 33-second video shows a pale white creature moving through the streets of the town in an unusual manner.

Here's the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid pic.twitter.com/jCexxlQTA0 — Paranormality Magazine (@ParanormalityM) July 9, 2022

The video went viral on social media few hours after the original post and soon, people started speculating on the creature. While a number of people dismissed it completely as a hoax, there were others who said that it can be some sort of a mythical creature or even an alien.

A number of users came up with different theories about the origin of the creature with some suggesting that it is an alien while others pointing out the lack of a shadow in the background.

Earlier, a picture of a mysterious creature was captured by The City of Amarillo in Texas where security cameras near the zoo spotted a creature with what looked like a mane of hair.

The picture was not clear, but it had two legs and pointy ears which were hidden behind what looked like a mane of hair. It was roaming just outside the zoo premises.