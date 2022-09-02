Sourav Ganguly's social media gaffe answers Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma, Rashmika Mandanna's post 

Just when people were getting curious about a string of celebrities posting about the 'Mega Blockbuster' on social media, former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly perhaps ruined the surprise and answered curious fans' questions- albeit unknowingly.



Stars like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, and Trisha Krishnan shared similar posters which were titled as 'Mega Blockbuster' while promising the trailer would be out on 4th September. Even cricketer Rohit Sharma shared the same poster.

While fans were still wondering what was common between all these celebrities, it was Sourav Ganguly who made a social media gaffe and ruined the surprise.

Ganguly did share the same poster but in the caption, mistakenly copy-pasted the brief that had been sent to him, revealing that the campaign was for a brand called Meesho. “Please ensure that the MEESHO branding or hashtag is nowhere mentioned in September 1’s post," read Ganguly's post.

While the post was deleted, screenshots are doing the rounds on social media with most taking jabs at Ganguly for not getting the memo right.

Sourav Ganguly is the whistle blower for @Meesho_Official 😋 — Arvind Ramachander (@arvindia4u) September 2, 2022 ×

Ganguly later reshared the post, this time without the brief and correcting his caption.

MEESHO is a clothing brand and the celebrities have been roped in for new ad campaign for the brand.