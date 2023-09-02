'She thinks anyone rich is evil’: Musk opens up about rift with transgender daughter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed the real reason for the rift with his transgender daughter Vivian in his soon-to-be-released biography. Musk accused her daughter's expensive private school of brainwashing her, according to an excerpt from the book, published by The Wall Street Journal, before its scheduled release on September 12.

The billionaire's daughter, born Xavier Alexander Musk, legally changed her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson last year and severed ties with him. Musk blamed Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences, Santa Monica where Vivian went for infecting his daughter with the “woke mind virus". Notably, the tuition fee for a student at the school can go up to $50,000 a year.

“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” said Musk, according to his biography by Walter Isaacson.

Musk added that his efforts to reach out to his daughter had failed: “I’ve made many overtures, but she doesn’t want to spend time with me.”

According to Isaacson, the rift made Musk more pained "than anything in his life since the infant death of his firstborn child Nevada".

Musk bought X to cull 'woke-mind virus'

The breakdown in relationship with his daughter was responsible, in part, for Musk's anti-woke stance which led him to buy X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multiplanetary,” Musk reportedly told his biographer.

According to court filings, it was in 2022 that Xavier adopted her mother Justine's maiden name at the age of 18 to officially change it to Vivian. The petition stated that Vivian changed her name because she no longer wished to be related to her biological father.

"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," read the petition.

Afterwards, a Santa Monica judge issued a new birth certificate, reflecting the change in name: "Xavier Alexander Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson. The gender of the petitioner is changed from male to female."

According to reports, Vivian came out as transgender via text to her aunt, aged 16 and implored her to keep her gender identity hidden from Musk. "Hey, I'm transgender, and my name is now Jenna. Don't tell my dad," read the text, according to DailyMail.

