Elon Musk to transform X into a super app with calling feature

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 09:30 AM IST
There is another feature on social media platform X formerly known as Twitter is on its way to becoming an everything app and this new edition will be the audio and video call feature. Elon Musk is here to challenge all kinds of digital businesses and is here to disrupt the way each platform is designed.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos