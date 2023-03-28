Grimes reveals a new bizarre name for daughter with Elon Musk, shares rare pic

Grimes is making an exception this time with her baby girl’s first public appearance. In a new update with fans, the singer and mom of two, shared new side-by-side photos of her and her toddler on Twitter. Grimes shares daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 15 months, and son X Æ A-12, 2½, with former partner Elon Musk.

In the new pictures shared by her, the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in red onesies. While Grimes sports green tips at the end of her yellow-blonde hair, her daughter has something similar on her hair.

She captioned the pics: "Normally we [don't] post her for her privacy, but she's fairly unrecognisable here since she’s channeling Goku or smthn.”

Grimes recently changed the name for her daughter from Exa to Y. The name however isn’t official as the “government won’t recognise that”.

When netizens asked her why her baby daughter is named Y, Grimes replied, "She's Y now, or 'Why?' or just '?'" calling the name "curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such."

Last year, Grimes shared photos of her daughter listening to music and playing with a copy of The Birth of Tragedy by German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche. She tweeted, "My daughter is dancing to techno over this copy of the birth of tragedy by Nietzsche - what a queen.”

Grimes and Elon Musk became parents to the baby girl in December 2021 via surrogacy. They named her Exa. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes explained that Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark represents "the unknown." She explained, "People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe."

At the time, she told the outlet that they plan to have more children too: "We've always wanted at least three or four."

Meanwhile, Elon Musk is father to19-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, with his first wife, Justine Wilson.

