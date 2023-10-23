ugc_banner

Notre Dame treasures shine at Louvre Museum exhibition

Paris, FranceEdited By: Moohita Kaur GargUpdated: Oct 23, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

This treasury encompasses a wide array of religious and sacred objects, vestments used in worship, relics, manuscript books, and various precious artefacts. (Images: Louvre Museum) Photograph:(Others)

Story highlights

As restoration efforts for the Notre Dame de Paris near their final stages, the Musée du Louvre is hosting a remarkable exhibition dedicated to the treasures of the cathedral

Four years after a devastating fire destroyed much of Notre Dame, Paris's Louvre Museum is holding an unprecedented exhibition of the treasures of the famed 12th-century cathedral.

The Treasures of Notre Dame

This treasury encompasses a wide array of religious and sacred objects, vestments used in worship, relics, manuscript books, and various precious artefacts.

According to the Louvre museum's website, after the exhibition, the priceless treasures will return to the cathedral's neo-Gothic sacristy, which was originally designed by the architects Jean Baptiste Lassus and Eugène Viollet-le-Duc between 1845 and 1850.

Following the fire, the sacristy — a place for sacred objects has been meticulously renovated in anticipation of the cathedral's grand reopening in 2024.

The exhibition, which includes over 120 selected works, "provides a condensed history of the treasury". 

It will be up till 29 January 2024. These exhibits provide a unique opportunity to understand the treasury's rich heritage, tracing its origins back to the Middle Ages and its remarkable revival in the 19th century.

Notre Dame fire

In 2019, the cathedral's iconic spire burned and fell to the ground right in front of thousands of Parisians who could only watch as the beloved French landmark was destroyed.

The iconic cathedral had survived years of wars and revolutions, and understandably not just in Paris but people all over the world were dismayed at the huge loss.

However, Parisians will soon once again roam the halls of the iconic building. As per a statement by the French culture minister from earlier this year, Notre Dame's restoration is on track to be completed by the end of next year.

The authorities have previously given December 8 – the Feast of the Immaculate Conception – as a likely deadline. 

(With inputs from agencies)

