Before Paris 2024, will Notre-Dame stand in glory for Olympic attendees?

The gigantic fire that gulped iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris remains a fresh blister that burns the hearts of history connoisseurs worldwide. But soon, the Cathedral's spire will be back in place by the end of the year, news agency AFP reported. The reopening, however, will not happen before the next year's Paris Olympic Games, the report added.

The reconstruction is still on track for completion by the end of 2024, the French culture ministry told AFP.

"The site is progressing at a good pace," a spokesperson said.

ALSO WATCH | Notre Dame fire tragedy: 800 years of history partially lost

The authorities have previously given December 8 – the Feast of the Immaculate Conception – as a likely deadline.

The 12th century cathedral, a famous backdrop to many Hollywood hit films, saw some 12 million annual visitors. But at the current pace of redevelopment, Notre Dame will not be able to welcome the attendees of the Olympic Games scheduled to begin in Paris in July and August 2024.

Notre-Dame wooden spire to be back soon

The collapse of the wooden spire was one of the most dramatic moments of the fire of April 15, 2019.

An identical version has been made from the same original materials: 500 tonnes of Oak wood for the structure and 250 tonnes of lead for the cover and ornaments.

There have been health concerns over the lead debris from the fire, and the use of lead in the reconstruction, with French officials having to reassure their European counterparts that adequate safety measures have been taken.

Preparatory work to start reinstalling the spire began this week, with scaffolding put in place and custom-cut base stones delivered along the River Seine. Once completed the spire will reach 100 metres high.

Meanwhile, the clean-up work of the cathedral's interior walls – a total of 42,000 m2 – has been completed, along with that of murals, ironwork, joinery, stained glass and sculptures that survived the fire.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE