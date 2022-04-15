Two years after devastating Notre Dame fire, 'preventative' archaeological dig uncovers cultural treasures

Preventative excavation

The discoveries were made during a preventative archaeological excavation of the famous Notre Dame Cathedral that was ravaged by fire in 2019. Between February and April, a team from the institute was called in to conduct a preventive excavation beneath a piece of the cathedral floor before a 100-foot-high 600-tonne scaffold was built to repair the ravaged monument's spire.

This archeological dig is being carried out by l'établissement public chargé de la conservation et de la restauration de la cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris (EPRNDP).

As per experts the lead sarcophagus probably dates from the 13th century.

(Images: Inrap/Twitter)

(Photograph:Twitter)