Fight of the century? Musk and Zuckerberg 'agree' to fight each other in cage match

The greatest Pay-Per-View (PPV) fight of the century might be in the works. If one is to go by the social media posts of Twitter boss Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the duo might soon lock horns, that too in a cage match fight.

The chain of events started on Tuesday when Musk, akin to his routine social media behaviour, commented on a tweet about Facebook potentially developing a Twitter competitor.

“I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options. At least it will be ‘sane’. Was worried there for a moment,” Musk tweeted with a crying-laughing emoji.

A Twitter user replied to Musk saying he should be careful of Zuckerberg since the Facebook boss had been practising jiu-jitsu, a Brazilian martial art form.

“I’m up for a cage match if he is lol,” replied a cavalier Musk.

Though one would be forgiven to think it was all banter from Musk, Zuckerberg seemed game for the match. He posted a screenshot of Musk's tweet on his Instagram story, saying, "send me location".

Afterwards, another netizen posted Zuckerberg's Instagram story screenshot to which Musk replied, “If this is for real, I will do it.”

Tech outlet The Verge reached out to Meta for a response which said, “The story speaks for itself". Musk also seemingly confirmed the fight by sharing the location of the fight as "Vegas Octagon".

In a subsequent tweet, Musk joked saying, "I have this great move that I call "The Walrus", where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing." Ever since the exchange, netizens are having a blast at the prospect of the two most prominent tech entrepreneurs and billionaires of the world going toe-to-toe in an octagon match. Zuckerberg: A Jiu-Jitsu champ Though it is unclear how proficient Musk is with his fists, his potential rival Zuckerberg is no greenhorn. In May, Zuckerberg won a gold and silver medal at his very first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California.

The billionaire CEO took to Instagram where he talked about competing in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and winning medals for his team.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!" Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

Apart from martial arts, Zuckerberg is also an avid surfer. He routinely posts videos of himself surfing the dangerous waves. If the event does go through, it may well be one of the most widely watched events as Musk and Zuckerberg, both command a phenomenal following on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies)