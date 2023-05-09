Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg competes in Jiu-Jitsu tournament, wins medals. Details inside

If you thought of Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg as a quintessential nerd who only stared at a computer screen all day long, then be prepared to have your notions turned upside down. Zuckerberg recently won a gold and silver medal at his very first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California.

The billionaire CEO took to Instagram where he talked about competing in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and winning medals for his team.

“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!" Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

The post was an instant hit as it received over 400,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments. Some high-profile celebrities such as UFC champion Conor McGregor as well as YouTube creator PewDiePie congratulated Zuckerberg on his achievement.

One of his coaches, Khai “the Shadow” Wu, congratulated his student: “Yesterday getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could.”

What is Jiu-Jitsu?

Notably, Jiu-Jitsu is a Brazilian self-defence martial art and combat sport where grappling, ground fighting and submission holds comprise the basic tenet. The idea is to take down the opponent to the ground, gain a dominant position and use various techniques to force them into submission.

Who all have practised Jiu-Jitsu?

Recently, Hollywood star Tom Hardy also competed in a Jiu-Jitsu competition in the UK. He has won competitions in Wolverhampton and Milton Keynes.