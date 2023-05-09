Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg competes in Jiu-Jitsu tournament, wins medals. Details inside
Story highlights
The billionaire CEO took to Instagram where he talked about competing in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and winning medals for his team
The billionaire CEO took to Instagram where he talked about competing in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and winning medals for his team
If you thought of Facebook and Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg as a quintessential nerd who only stared at a computer screen all day long, then be prepared to have your notions turned upside down. Zuckerberg recently won a gold and silver medal at his very first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament in Redwood City, California.
The billionaire CEO took to Instagram where he talked about competing in the Jiu-Jitsu tournament and winning medals for his team.
“Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!" Zuckerberg wrote in the post.
The post was an instant hit as it received over 400,000 likes and almost 10,000 comments. Some high-profile celebrities such as UFC champion Conor McGregor as well as YouTube creator PewDiePie congratulated Zuckerberg on his achievement.
“Yo!!! F***ing awesome Mark," wrote McGregor, while PewDiePie added, "Damn, imagine getting zuck'ed by the zuck."
One of his coaches, Khai “the Shadow” Wu, congratulated his student: “Yesterday getting to see Zuck compete was pretty epic. No match was easy and everything was earned. It was an honor to be able to help coach and offer any advice I could.”
ALSO READ | Meta begins layoffs; to leave 10,000 without jobs across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
What is Jiu-Jitsu?
Notably, Jiu-Jitsu is a Brazilian self-defence martial art and combat sport where grappling, ground fighting and submission holds comprise the basic tenet. The idea is to take down the opponent to the ground, gain a dominant position and use various techniques to force them into submission.
Who all have practised Jiu-Jitsu?
Recently, Hollywood star Tom Hardy also competed in a Jiu-Jitsu competition in the UK. He has won competitions in Wolverhampton and Milton Keynes.
"That 70s Show" star show Ashton Kutcher has a keen interest in the sport and has a brown belt to his name. Meanwhile, British comedian Russel Brand and actor Jason Statham, both have purple belts.
ALSO WATCH | Another round of mass layoffs begin in Meta, to cut 10,000 more jobs
Zuckerberg and his hobbies
In recent weeks, Zuckerberg has been grabbing news headlines, not for his tech companies, but for his hobbies. Last week, the tech mogul shared pictures of 3D-printed dresses he made for his daughter.
The Facebook CEO posted pictures of his daughter wearing the 3D printed clothes with the caption, "I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month."
He also revealed that for this special project, he learned to sew. "and yes, I had to learn to sew," he wrote.
Apart from martial arts and sewing, Zuckerberg is also an avid surfer. He routinely posts videos of himself surfing the dangerous waves.
In one of the videos posted on July 4 - America's Independence Day, Zuckerberg could be seen waving the American flag while riding a surfboard.
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE: