Mark Zuckerberg goes viral for making 3D-printed dresses for daughters. Check it out

Mark Zuckerberg, famous for building arguably the most famous social media platform Facebook and the Metaverse, is now "building" dresses. Recently, the tech mogul took to Instagram to share pictures of 3D-printed dresses he made for his daughter.

The Facebook CEO posted pictures of his daughter wearing the 3D printed clothes with the caption, "I love building things and recently started designing and 3D printing dresses with the girls. A few projects from the last month."

He also revealed that for this special project, he learned to sew. "and yes, I had to learn to sew," he wrote. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Zuckerberg (@zuck) × Users were quick to appreciate Zuckerberg's ingenuity. Among those praising his designs was tech entrepreneur Eva Chen, who commented that his dresses were "Met Gala ready!!!"

Many of his followers expressed their curiosity about the 3D printer used to make such intricate designs and the material they were made of.

Others were quick to point out that the dresses resembled Prada's chain mail sequined minidress. One user even sent Zuckerberg the link to the said dress, which he then shared in a comment on the post.

Clothes made through 3D printing are not a new concept. As per Sculpteo, "the link between fashion and 3D printing is quite strong and amazing."

Many designers have created and showcased amazing outfits made via 3D printing.

A few years back, in 2018, American designer Julia Daviy, the co-founder and CEO of Imageneria, introduced to the world not one or two designs but a whole collection of 3D-printed clothes. Contrary to what you might imagine, her clothes have been described as pieces that "can be worn with nonchalant ease."

In 2019, another American designer, Travis Fitch, also unveiled a collection of 3D-printed clothes.

Adidas too has launched shoes made using this technology. The company's Futurecraft 4D project creates shoes with a midsole created in partnership with Carbon 3D. These shoe midsoles are made using recycled plastic found in the ocean.

Not only this 3D printed jewellery is also a thing. According to Sculpteo, the technology is actually more sustainable than textiles as it "only need to use the amount of material that is needed to create your project."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE