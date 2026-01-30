In California's Santa Clara, a superhero showed up to the city council meeting to berate officials about letting US President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) man the city during the Super Bowl next month. During the public comments section of Tuesday’s (Jan 27) meeting, a man dressed head to toe as Batman stepped up to the microphone and launched into a furious rant about immigration enforcement and the upcoming Super Bowl.

'Ker-pow...What the f*ck are we doing?'

The Caped Crusader opened his statement with a dramatic “Ker-pow!” and slammed his fist on the lectern. Dropping an expletive, the man identified only as Batman, demanded to know what city officials were doing to protect residents.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

'What the f*ck are we doing?' he asked. The city is set to host the Super Bowl next month, where the New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks on February 8. But for Batman, football was not the real issue. “You have had months to prepare for this upcoming event,” he told councillors. “People are dying on our streets every single day in this country because we allow this federal government to walk all over you.”

His anger was directed at reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, could be involved in security operations around the Super Bowl. “You need to affirm that no city resources will go to ICE,” he said. “That no cooperation will be given to them.” The man’s real identity remains unknown. On the council’s speaker list, he was simply logged as “Batman”, with a digital timer counting down his slot like any other resident.

Why ICE is in the spotlight

The outburst comes as tensions in the United States remain high following the deaths of two protesters in Minneapolis this month, both shot by federal agents during operations linked to ICE and Border Patrol.

Those incidents have fuelled widespread protests and renewed anger over immigration enforcement tactics, especially in cities that describe themselves as immigrant-friendly.

The Super Bowl controversy

The question of ICE and the Super Bowl first surfaced publicly last year, after Corey Lewandowski, a senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security, criticised the NFL’s choice of Bad Bunny as the halftime performer. Lewandowski accused the Puerto Rican star of “hating America” and used the moment to argue that there should be no “safe havens” for undocumented migrants. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” he said at the time.