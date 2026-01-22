Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Sometimes people 'need a dictator’: Trump stuns Davos with sinister threat after Greenland rant

Sometimes people 'need a dictator’: Trump stuns Davos with sinister threat after Greenland rant

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 22, 2026, 07:47 IST | Updated: Jan 22, 2026, 09:06 IST
Sometimes people 'need a dictator’: Trump stuns Davos with sinister threat after Greenland rant

File Photo: Donald Trump Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Donald Trump sparked fresh alarm at Davos after casually calling himself a dictator, saying sometimes you need one. The offhand remark came after his Greenland-obsessed speech. Here's what he said.

US President Donald Trump, speaking at the world stage on Wednesday (Jan 21) once again floated his dictator dream. Not during his main speech, but in a loose moment afterwards, talking to business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump, seemingly in a reflective mood, was still buzzing about the reaction to his earlier remarks, when he alarmingly said, people sometimes "need a dictator".

What did Trump say exactly?

Not long after his long rambling speech that included a lot about Greenland, Trump said, "We had a good speech, we got great reviews. I can’t believe it, we got good reviews on that speech".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He conceded that usually people don't like him: "Usually they say: he’s a horrible dictator type person." Accepting that he is in fact a dictator, Trump, in his usual half-joke, half-threat way, added, "I’m a dictator. But sometimes you need a dictator. But they didn’t say that in this case".

Also read | Davos 2026: Key takeaways from Trump's angry, Greenland obsessed speech

Trump's 'dictator' dream: A constant fantasy

Trending Stories

Previously, too, Trump has likened himself to a dictator. Ahead of the 2024 election, he told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he would be a dictator, but only for one day. The plan, he said, was to drill for oil and seal the southern border. Since his return to office, critics say the line between joke and policy has blurred.

Over the past year, Trump has bypassed Congress to carry out deadly boat strikes in the Caribbean, moved to purge and reshape the federal workforce, and openly targeted political opponents. He also sent troops into Democratic US cities to quell unrest.

Recently, he has even floated cancelling the next midterm elections. In a recent interview with Reuters, he argued that "we shouldn’t even have an election" given how much he claims to have achieved.

Also read | 'Gulf of Trump had a good ring': Trump reveals wild renaming plan for 'Gulf of Mexico,' says he feared getting killed

Trump uses Davos speech to praise authoritarian allies

On Wednesday, Trump used his Davos speech to praise two authoritarians, Russian President Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping, while turning on old allies like France, the UK, and Denmark. "We give so much, and we get so little in return," he told the room.

Trump's statement comes amid his continuing push for Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark and a fellow NATO territory. Trump had earlier refused to rule out using military force to take it, a move that would break both international law and the NATO charter. However, he has since walked that back, saying he will not invade. But he insisted that only the US can truly defend the mineral-rich island.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

Share on twitter

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION. She writes on a variety of topics, including US and Indian p...Read More

Trending Topics