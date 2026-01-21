/'Gulf of Trump had a good ring': Trump reveals wild renaming plan for 'Gulf of Mexico,' says he feared getting killed

President Donald Trump, in a press briefing marking one year of his second term as the POTUS, revealed that he once considered renaming the Gulf of Mexico after himself instead of "Gulf of America". He said that he did not go through with it, not because he lacked interest, but because he feared the reaction. Here's what he said.

"I thought I would be killed"

Speaking during a long White House press briefing on Tuesday (Jan 20), Trump said the idea crossed his mind more than once. "I was going to call it the Gulf of Trump, but I thought I would be killed if I did that," he said.

Trump said that even his aides warned him against it. According to him, the staff told him it would not look good, but he disagreed. "I wanted to do it. I wanted to," Trump said, adding that he was eventually persuaded to drop the idea. "My people worked so hard—'Sir, I don't think it’ll look too good,'" said the POTUS. "'I'm telling you, it’s a good thing.' No, but I decided not to do that." He said he chose "Gulf of America" instead.

Joking, but not really

Soon after, Trump claimed he had been "joking". He said he was not seriously planning to rename the body of water after himself and wanted to avoid negative headlines.

Still, he did not entirely let it go. "The Gulf of Trump. That does have a good ring, though. Maybe we could do that. It's not too late," he said. He then praised the alternative he landed on. "We have the Gulf of America now. It's great."

A familiar pattern

Despite insisting he was joking, Trump has a long history of attaching his name to things. His administration has renamed federal institutions, including the US Institute of Peace and the Kennedy Center, after Trump, a highly controversial move that put a damper on 2025 Christmas celebrations. This does not have Congress's approval, which is required for any official renaming.

The White House has also rolled out projects carrying the Trump name. These include proposed "Trump Accounts" for children born between 2025 and 2028 and $1 million "Trump Gold Cards" aimed at visa applicants, and even a fleet of "Trump class" battleships.

An administration official said last week that banks could soon introduce "Trump cards" as part of a push to cap credit card interest rates. Trump's image has also appeared on the America the Beautiful National Parks pass and on a proposed 2026 semiquincentennial $1 coin.

Trump reveals why ‘Gulf of Mexico’ bothered him

Trump said the name Gulf of Mexico had always "bothered" him. "You know, we have most of the shoreline. Mexico has a small percentage. It talks about 8 per cent. We have 92 per cent. And I said, why? Why is it the Gulf of Mexico? It should be the Gulf of America," he rambled.