/‘You’ll find out’: Trump drops ominous hint on Greenland ahead of Davos 2026

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Jan 20) marked the first anniversary of his return to the White House with a long, meandering news conference that leaned more toward complaint than celebration, and included repeated claims about his peacemaking efforts. But, just hours later, he made some alarming statements on Greenland. Talking to the press, Trump touted a list of 365 achievements for 365 days in office and suggested that his push for Greenland acquisition could move beyond tariffs, adding coyly, "You’ll find out".

What did Trump say exactly?

Standing before reporters, the 79-year-old POTUS held up a folder he claimed contained a list of 365 achievements since he was sworn in on January 20 last year. While he did not walk the press through them, he offered a sweeping verdict on his own record. "God is very proud of the work I have done," Trump declared.

Hours later, Trump, who was set to travel to Davos to address world political and business leaders, made it clear that his speech at the WEF meet would double down on one issue in particular, Greenland. "We need it for national security," he said, referring to the Arctic island that is part of NATO ally Denmark. "Things are going to work out pretty well," he added, defending his aggressive moves on the frozen land.

When pressed on how far he would go to act on repeated threats to take over the territory, Trump dodged the question and instead just said, "You'll find out". He insisted that Greenlanders themselves would ultimately support US control once he spoke to them, despite thousands taking to the streets over the weekend to protest against the idea.

The US president also delivered a thinly veiled warning that his options are not limited to economic measures. But, hinted that tariffs would remain his preferred tool to pressure allies, even as the Supreme Court considers the legality of some of his trade actions. Tariffs, he insisted, were still his preference.

Trump not interested in emergency meeting of the G7

Trump brushed aside calls from Europe for restraint. Asked about a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron to convene an emergency meeting of the G7, Trump was blunt. "No," he said. "I wouldn’t do that."