/‘There can be no going back’: Trump insists Greenland is ‘imperative,’ after 'very good' call with NATO chief

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 19) said that he had a "very good" phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, with Greenland once again at the center of the discussion. Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the conversation led to an agreement to hold a meeting involving "the various parties" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," Trump wrote. “As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!”
Just minutes later, the POTUS shared an AI-generated image that shows him driving a US flag into the ground alongside US Vice President JD Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The trio is pictured standing next to a board that reads "GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026".