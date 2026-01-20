Google Preferred
  'There can be no going back': Trump insists Greenland is 'imperative,' after 'very good' call with NATO chief

Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jan 20, 2026, 11:36 IST | Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 12:05 IST
Photo shared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social Photograph: (Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump)

Story highlights

Trump says a “very good” call with NATO chief Mark Rutte led to plans for a Greenland meeting at Davos. Posting on Truth Social, he insisted Greenland is “imperative” for global security, then shared an AI image declaring it “US territory, est. 2026.”

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Jan 19) said that he had a "very good" phone call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, with Greenland once again at the center of the discussion. Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the conversation led to an agreement to hold a meeting involving "the various parties" on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"I agreed to a meeting of the various parties in Davos, Switzerland," Trump wrote. “As I expressed to everyone, very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security. There can be no going back — On that, everyone agrees!”

Also read | Norway PM confirms Trump sent ‘chilling’ text linking Nobel snub to Greenland

Just minutes later, the POTUS shared an AI-generated image that shows him driving a US flag into the ground alongside US Vice President JD Vance, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The trio is pictured standing next to a board that reads "GREENLAND - US TERRITORY EST. 2026".

Also read | Davos 2026: Confusion and panic as Trump forces Gaza ‘Peace Board’ event on WEF

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

