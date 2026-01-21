/Air Force One makes sudden U-turn while flying Trump to Davos | What happened? All we know

Air Force One, the plane carrying US President Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, was forced to turn back late Tuesday (Jan 20) after a minor electrical issue was detected mid-flight, prompting the aircraft to return to Joint Base Andrews. Here's what we know.
What happened?
Talking to the press, a White House official said the decision was taken out of an abundance of caution after the flight crew identified what was described as a "minor electrical issue." No further details were provided, and there was no indication of an emergency on board.
Despite the disruption, Trump’s travel plans remain largely unchanged. He is still expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos and will instead board a backup aircraft to complete the trip.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, speaking to the White House press pool, confirmed the issue and said the crew followed standard safety procedures in deciding to turn around. Flight tracking data from ADS-B Exchange showed Air Force One reversing course over the Atlantic Ocean near Montauk, close to the easternmost tip of Long Island. The aircraft was heading east before making the turn back toward Washington. The plane is expected to land at Joint Base Andrews at around 11 pm local time.