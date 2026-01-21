/US seizes seventh Venezuela-linked oil tanker as Trump ‘quarantine’ tightens

US forces have seized another oil tanker linked to Venezuela, escalating what the Trump administration openly describes as a "blockade" on sanctioned crude exports from the country. US Southern Command said on Tuesday (Jan 20) that American forces boarded and took control of the tanker called 'Motor Vessel Sagitta' in the Caribbean Sea, marking the seventh tanker intercepted under an operation known as Joint Task Force Southern Spear. The effort involves the US military alongside the Department of Homeland Security and the Justice Department.

Trump's quarantine

In a post on X, US Southern Command said the latest seizure showed Washington's determination to enforce President Donald Trump's "quarantine" on sanctioned vessels operating in the region. The command said the tanker was apprehended without incident under Operation Southern Spear.

"The apprehension of another tanker operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean demonstrates our resolve to ensure that the only oil leaving Venezuela will be oil that is coordinated properly and lawfully", the statement said.

“As the joint force operates in the Western Hemisphere, we reaffirm that the security of the American people is paramount, demonstrating our commitment to safety and stability. These operations are backed by the full power our elite joint force team deployed in the Caribbean.”

What we know about Motor Vessel Sagitta