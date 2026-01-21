/Trump can impose 500% tariff on Russian oil buyers without Senate, claims top aide; Says THIS about India

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday (Jan 20) said that President Donald Trump does not need fresh approval from the US Senate to impose crushing tariffs on countries that keep buying Russian oil. Bessent was speaking about a Russia Sanctions Bill currently before the Senate that would allow tariffs of up to 500 per cent on nations purchasing Russian crude. The Trump aide also claimed that, faced with pressure, India has stopped buying Russian oil, while slamming China and Europe for "financing the (Ukraine) war against themselves".

Trump doesn't need US Senate nod, says Bessent

According to Bessent, while the bill, sponsored by Lindsey Graham, would formally grant Trump the power to impose up to 500 per cent tariffs on nations buying Russian oil, the president doesn't necessarily need it. He said that Trump already has the authority to act under existing emergency trade laws.

"On the 500% tariff on the buyers of Russian oil, that is a proposal that Senator Graham has in front of the Senate, and we will see whether that passes. We don't believe that President Trump needs that authority, that he can do it under IEPA, but that the Senate wants to give him that authority," said Bessent in an interview.

India taken off Washington’s radar?

Bessent claimed that India, once a major buyer of discounted Russian oil, has now stepped back after the Trump administration imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

"India started buying Russian oil after the conflict began, but President Trump put a 25% tariff on them, and India has geared down and has stopped buying Russian oil," he said.