/Davos 2026: Key takeaways from Trump's angry, Greenland obsessed speech

US President Donald Trump's speech at Davos 2026 on Wednesday (Jan 21) left many of his European listeners uneasy. The antagonistic speech was long, angry, and full of grievances against European leaders and their resistance to the US taking over Greenland by force. The long, rambling speech also offered a small but notable concession. Here are the key takeaways from Trump's Davos speech.

Europe taking advantage of the US?

Speaking to business leaders and government officials in Davos, Trump spent much of his time accusing Europe of taking advantage of the United States. He questioned why his push to take control of Greenland was facing resistance and criticised European leaders over immigration and economic policy.

At one point, he even raised doubts about whether NATO would come to America's defence. He, however, failed to mention that the alliance has only ever invoked its collective defence clause once, after the September 11 attacks on the US.

Trump won't use force against Greenland

For European officials hoping to hear a path out of the growing transatlantic rift, there was one line that stood out.

"I won't use force," Trump said, referring to Greenland. Before this, Trump had refused to rule out using military power to seize the semiautonomous Danish territory. Removing that threat eased some immediate fears.

Markets also reacted, turning higher after losses the day before.

But Trump did not soften his underlying demand. "This enormous unsecured island is actually part of North America," he said. "That's our territory." He warned that those who opposed him would be remembered. "You can say no and we will remember," he said.

Greenland deal framework and 500% tariff threat

Later in the day, Trump announced what he called a "framework of a future deal" on Greenland after meeting NATO's secretary general. He said planned tariffs on Europe were now off, though he gave no details. "This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America and all NATO Nations," he wrote on Truth Social.

When asked if the deal meant his desire to own Greenland was fulfilled, Trump paused before replying, "It's a long-term deal."

Old grudges, new targets

Trump, in his speech, called Denmark "ungrateful," accused it of failing to defend Greenland in World War II, and questioned why the US ever gave the territory back. "Denmark fell to Germany after just six hours of fighting, and was totally unable to defend either itself or Greenland. So the United States was then compelled, and we did it," he claimed.

"How stupid were we to do that?" said Trump. "But we did it, but we gave it back. But how ungrateful are they now?"

He also mocked French President Emmanuel Macron's "beautiful sunglasses", took aim at Switzerland over tariffs, and warned Canada to be more grateful. "Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful, but they’re not," he said. Directly addressing Canadian PM Mark Carney, he ominously warned, "Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements."

Back home, he attacked Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Democratic lawmaker Ilhan Omar, tying her to what he called cultural decline in the West. "She comes from a country that’s not a country, and she’s telling us how to run America," he said during an extended diatribe against Somalia. He further warned that Omar was "not going to get away with it much longer".

Trump tries to humiliate Europe

Seemingly intent on humiliating Europeans into giving him Greenland, Trump recalled wars of the past that needed US intervention and claimed, "Without us right now, you’d all be speaking German and a little Japanese".

Slamming the 'ungrateful' nations which he insisted were still reliant on America, he claimed, "Without us, most of the countries don’t even work".

A crowd in disbelief