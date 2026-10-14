/Nvidia’s Jensen Huang pledges $50 million a year to strengthen UK AI safety research

Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has announced an annual commitment of $50 million in accelerated computing resources to support artificial intelligence safety research in the UK. The resources will help British researchers test AI agents and strengthen safeguards as increasingly powerful systems are developed.

Huang said AI capabilities and safety must advance together, highlighting the need to turn research into practical solutions. The announcement comes as concerns grow about AI agents displaying unwanted behaviour and the challenges of keeping advanced systems under control. The commitment will connect research programmes at the University of Oxford, Imperial College London and University College London (UCL).

Why is Nvidia investing in UK AI safety?

AI safety has become a growing concern as developers build systems that can perform tasks with less direct human supervision. Recent disclosures from companies including Anthropic and OpenAI about rogue or undesired AI agent behaviour have added to scrutiny of the technology. Some industry figures have also warned that advanced AI could pose an existential threat to humanity. Nvidia's pledge is intended to give researchers access to computing resources needed to test these systems and develop stronger safeguards. Rather than focusing only on what AI can achieve, the initiative also addresses how reliably and safely it operates.

Huang said: “AI capability and safety must advance together.”

Oxford, Imperial College and UCL research to benefit

The initiative will connect several areas of British research.

- University of Oxford: The BOLD programme is developing approaches to help AI systems learn, adapt and operate alongside people.

- Imperial College London: Research includes robotics safety.

- University College London: Programmes at UCL will also be connected to the initiative.

Access to accelerated computing can help researchers run demanding tests and examine how AI systems behave in different situations. However, the specific allocation of resources to each institution was not detailed in the supplied announcement.

UK government welcomes Nvidia's commitment

British AI minister Kanishka Narayan said the commitment would help ensure future AI is safe, secure and serves people's best interests. The announcement also comes after Microsoft president Brad Smith said in an interview on Monday that the UK was well placed to help lead work on AI safety guidelines.