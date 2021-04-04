West Ham United don't need Champions League berth to keep top players: David Moyes

West Ham United boss David Moyes on Sunday said that he does not expect to see his best players lining up to leave the London club if they fail to secure a spot for the Champions League.

ALSO READ: 'He will be out for few weeks at least': Mikel Arteta on David Luiz's knee injury

West Ham are currently sixth in the Premier League table. The London club have made huge improvement as they ended 16th last season.

Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek have played vital roles this season for West Ham United as the club has 49 points from 29 matches.

"We were just avoiding relegation last year when we signed Tomas. We brought him in to help us avoid relegation. And Declan was playing in that relegation team," Moyes said.

"All those boys would be saying a massive thank you to West Ham for helping them get their careers back on track and putting them in the right direction. If we make the Champions League, I don't see that has to be the reason that we can keep them."

Moyes said the progress West Ham have made this season should persuade his top players to stay.

"I think the biggest thing any footballer wants to see is that the club is making progress and individually they are making progress," he said.

"Any clubs can make offers but we've have not had any big offers for any of them. I hope we don't get any but if we do we would consider them."

(Inputs from Reuters)