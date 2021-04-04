'He will be out for few weeks at least': Mikel Arteta on David Luiz's knee injury

Arsenal defender David Luiz will be out of action for quite a while after sustaining a knee injury that will require surgery, manager Mikel Arteta said.

"There are a few possibilities - being a little bit more conservative on the treatment, or having to go through surgery," Arteta said.

"We are talking with the doctors right now to make the right decision on that, but looks like he will be out for a few weeks at least.

"It depends on what decision we will take. If it's more conservative it will be short-term, if it's a little bit more radical what he needs, obviously it will take longer."

Luiz played the complete 90 minutes of a 3-3 draw with West Ham United before the international break but missed Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by Liverpool after discomfort in his right knee.

The 33-year-old is in the final year of his Gunners contract and has featured in 29 games this season.

Arteta also said full-back Kieran Tierney, who was forced off with a knee problem just before half-time against the Premier League champions, is a doubt for the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague on Thursday.

"He felt something in his knee and he was in pain so it looks like he will be injured, but we don't know for how long," the Spanish coach added.

(Inputs from Reuters)