US Open 2023: Video review system to assist chair umpires, becomes first slam to implement technology

The US Open 2023 will make use of the Video Review System (VRS) to assist the chair umpire in the upcoming slam. The last Grand Slam of the year, set to kick start on Monday, August 28 will see the use of the technology to help the chair umpire in decision making. The technology gained positive feedback during multiple ATP events and will now make its debut in the Grand Slam.

VRS at the US Open

"The VR official and VR operator will then send the video to a screen on the chair umpire's chair as well as stadium screens when available," the document read as quoted by Reuters.

Over the last few years, Grand Slam tournaments in particular have been using the line-assisting hawk-eye technology to track the ball direction. The technology was used to judge whether the ball had landed in or out of the playing dimension. However, the new technology will now help track the double bounces and foul shots, amongst others.

The system like the hawk-eye technology will make use of multiple camera angles to track the flight of the ball. This will help the chair umpire analyze the situation and come to the right conclusion. In case, if the technology does not provide clear output, the original decision will be retained.

However, the VRS will be in use on limited courts as not all the outer courts are equipped with technologically advanced facilities. The VRS will operate at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium, Grandstand, Court 17, and Court 5.

The VRS has been used extensively during the men’s tournaments on ATP tours but is yet to stamp its authority on the women’s WTA tour. The WTA has refrained from using the VRS and is likely not to change its stand after the conclusion of the US Open.

Djokovic eyes glory at US Open

The US Open 2023 will start on Monday as big names target slam wins in the final major of the year. Novak Djokovic will make his return to New York after two years, having missed out in 2022 due to his unvaccinated status for COVID-19. He will look to win his 24th Grand Slam title and become the joint most successful singles tennis player along with Margaret Court of Australia. He will face a stern challenge from defending champion Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard also defeated him in the final of the Wimbledon back in July.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE