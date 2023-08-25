CWC '23: SA legend Jacques Kallis predicts THIS English star to be the leading run-getter

Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis has predicted the highest run-getter in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, to be held entirely in India. The forthcoming mega event will kick off in the subcontinent on October 05 with the defending champions Jos Buttler-led England taking on New Zealand in Ahmedabad whereas hosts Rohit Sharma-led India face Australia, in Chennai, on October 08.

Kallis, who is a legend of the game and represented South Africa in 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is, feels England captain Buttler will end up as the leading run-scorer in the upcoming edition. In the last edition, in England and Wales, Rohit Sharma ended with 648 runs -- most by any batter.

"I think Jos Butler will be the leading run scorer. An outside call, but I fancy him in those conditions. Along with England having a good World Cup, I think, um, me, he's going to be the one guy that stands up," said Kallis while speaking to the ICC.

Buttler has played 165 ODIs for the Three Lions, scoring 4,647 runs at a strike rate of 117.97 along with 11 tons and 24 fifties. He has a lot of experience of playing in India, thanks to his stint in the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he plays for the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Overall, he has scored 3,223 runs from 96 IPL matches, at an impressive strike-rate of 148.32.

However, Buttler doesn't have a good ODI record in India -- having managed 83 runs in eight matches so far at an average of 11. Thus, he has a task to improve his record and help England successfully defend their title. The one-time winners have a plethora of superstars in their line-up, such as Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, etc. Having already led England to the championship in his only ICC event as captain, during the 2022 T20 World Cup, Buttler will feel confident leading the English line-up in the upcoming big-ticket event.

Other batters who can end as the highest run-getter in CWC '23 are Indian captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Babar Azam, Quinton de Kock, David Warner, etc.

