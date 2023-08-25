Siraj should play ahead of Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna in CWC '23, feels former Indian opener

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes India have to play Mohammed Siraj in the upcoming home ODI World Cup and the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna cannot play ahead of the former. Siraj has been exceptional for India across formats, especially with early breakthroughs in ODIs, and has a solid record in Asia.

Chopra highlighted Siraj's record in Asia, which is better than outside the subcontinent, and heaped praise on him. On his YouTube channel, Chopra lauded Siraj whereas also praised Jasprit Bumrah, who has recently made his international comeback, after a long injury layoff, during the Ireland T20Is.

'You cannot play anyone. You will have to play Siraj only'

Chopra said, "Mohammed Siraj is brilliant. He has had a short career. 43 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 20.7 and an economy rate of 4.78. They are better than both Bumrah's and Shami's numbers. In Asia, his average becomes 16.57 and economy rate is 4.51. Thus, he remarked, "You cannot play anyone. You will have to play Siraj only".

He further opined, "His numbers in Asia are better than his numbers outside Asia. So, people who were talking about whether Shardul Thakur or Prasidh Krishna can be played instead of Siraj, you cannot play anyone. You will have to play Siraj only. You should play him."

Chopra shifted focus on Bumrah and added, "Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 121 wickets in 72 matches at an average of 24.3 and an economy rate of 4.63. He is brilliant - nearly two wickets per game. In Asia also, his average is 23.9 and he has an economy rate of 4.65. These are phenomenal numbers."

At present, the Indian players are gearing up for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition, to be jointly held in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, which kicks off on August 30. India play their tournament opener versus arch-rivals Pakistan on September 02 in Pallekele, Sri Lanka. The likes of Siraj, Krishna, Shardul and Bumrah are part of India's 17-man squad and will be desperate for good performances as the continental tournament will be followed by the ODI World Cup at home, starting on October 05.

