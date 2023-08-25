No one is a favourite in Asia Cup, says Sourav Ganguly ahead of India's opening tie vs arch-rivals Pakistan

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly believes there is no favourite in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition. The continental tournament is set to be jointly held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with the tournament-opener between Pakistan and Nepal, on August 30, in Multan, Pakistan. Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will be facing Babar Azam & Co. on September 02, in Pallekele in the Island nation.

Speaking to India Today, Ganguly said, "Telling favourite is difficult in the Asia Cup. Anyone can win. Both the teams are good. Pakistan is also a good side. India is obviously a good team."

Ganguly, who led India to the Asia Cup final in 2004, further opined on Jasprit Bumrah. The ace pacer recently returned to international cricket, after a long injury layoff, during the Ireland T20Is. He ended with four scalps and the Player-of-the-Series award. On the speedster's return to the 50-over format in the forthcoming Asia Cup, Ganguly said, "Bumrah has done well in Ireland. He had played T20. Now have to play ODI. Have to bowl 10 overs in a match. So let's see."

On August 21, the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selectors named a strong 17-man squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which did not include Yuzvendra Chahal. Many former cricketers criticised his omission. In this regard, the former BCCI chief Ganguly stated, "Its ok. You have to play only with three spinners. I think they had done the right thing by picking up Axar Patel as he can bat."

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 –

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna

