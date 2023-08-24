Gambhir recalls Dhoni's CWC '11 final knock, schools social media users for being individual-obsessed

Rohit Sharma-led India is set to host the forthcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which gets underway on October 05 in Ahmedabad. The two-time winners India will open their campaign in the 50-over World Cup on October 08, in Chennai, when they host Australia. Rohit & Co. have a herculean task to end India's ten-year-long ICC title drought and replicate MS Dhoni-led India's historic run in the 2011 edition when they won the coveted title after 28 years.

Recently, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir -- who played a pivotal role in Dhoni-led India's title run in 2011 -- schooled the social media users for being individual-obsessed as they don't give the entire Indian team enough credit for the championship win on home soil. During a freewheeling chat with RevSportz, Gambhir said, "Do we celebrate Yuvraj Singh enough for what he did in the 2011 World Cup with all the health concerns he had? Do we celebrate Zaheer Khan’s opening spell enough? To start off a World Cup final with four maiden overs is incredible, and yet he isn’t given enough credit."

"Do we celebrate Sachin Tendulkar’s efforts enough? Yes, we celebrate him and the win, but how many remember he was the highest scorer in the World Cup with two hundreds to his name? Do we celebrate Harbhajan Singh’s spell against Pakistan in Mohali, or Suresh Raina’s innings against Australia in Ahmedabad and Pakistan in Mohali? Both these innings were match-winning efforts.", Gambhir further stated.

'While we celebrate MS Dhoni’s innings, we should celebrate these other efforts too'

Gambhir schooled the social media fans and pointed out their individual obsession and added, "While we celebrate MS Dhoni’s innings in the final, we should celebrate these other efforts as much. Not one innings could win India the trophy. It was a collective effort, and should be celebrated as such. It is because of social media that we don’t do it. Social media is biased and we all know that."

"But social media doesn’t make it the truth. There is always a tendency on social media to celebrate individuals more than the team. In doing so, what happens is we don’t celebrate key performers who had as much a part to play. And that’s an issue for sure. All I will say is we should celebrate the entire team. While we celebrate Dhoni, we should also celebrate the others who all played very important roles in the Indian win," he concluded.

Talking about the CWC '11 edition, India beat teams such as Australia, Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka (in the final), etc. to win the championship at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 02. Tendulkar, Sehwag, Gambhir, Yuvraj (Player-of-the-Series), Virat Kohli and Raina played a solid part with the bat whereas Zaheer Khan, R Ashwin, Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, etc. also had an important part to play with the ball. Dhoni, who struggled throughout the tournament with the bat, saved his best for the summit clash as he came up with a match-winning 91 not out in India's chase of 272 versus the Islanders.

