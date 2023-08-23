From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Top 6 Indian Batters with Most 50-plus scores in ODI World Cups
Ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023, in India, here is a list of Indian batters with the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the 50-over ICC event -
1) Sachin Tendulkar
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the list. The legendary batter ended with as many as 21 fifty-plus scores. The right-hander ended with 15 hundreds and six half-centuries.
2) Rohit Sharma
The current Indian captain Rohit Sharma comes next. The 36-year-old sits at the second spot with nine fifty-plus scores in the tournament history. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, he ended with 648 runs -- including five tons -- most by any.
3) Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh follows Hitman. The former Indian all-rounder -- who ended as the Player-of-the-Series in MS Dhoni-led India's victorious run in the 2011 edition -- has eight fifty-plus scores.
4) Rahul Dravid
The current India head coach Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall, comes next. He also ended with eight fifty-plus scores in the ODI WC history. He was part of India's 50-over World Cup campaigns from 1999 to 2007.
5) Mohammad Azharuddin
Mohammad Azharuddin, the ex-Indian skipper, follows Dravid. The stylish right-hander also ended with eight fifty-plus scores.
6) Virat Kohli
Another former Indian skipper features in the list. Virat Kohli, Rohit's predecessor, sits at the sixth spot with eight fifty-plus scores. He will like to extend his tally and climb further up in the forthcoming ODI World Cup in India, which gets underway on October 05.