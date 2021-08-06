Tokyo Olympics: From politicians to celebs, India praises 'remarkable courage' of women's hockey team

So close, yet so far! Indian women's hockey had a medal in their sight but they went down fighting against Great Britain in the bronze medal match at Tokyo Olympics and lost 3-4. The team has, however, inspired millions with their sensational campaign at Tokyo 2020. Despite the loss, the team has been earning praises for their valiant efforts. From Bollywood celebrities to sporting icons to politicians, members of the Indian women's team are winning hearts.

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind praised the team. "Indian women's hockey team excelled on the field and won the hearts of every Indian with their stellar performance," he tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "We will always remember the great performance of our Women’s Hockey Team at #Tokyo2020. They gave their best throughout. Each and every member of the team is blessed with remarkable courage, skill and resilience. India is proud of this outstanding team."

The British team won the bronze medal but it was not easy as the Women In Blue gave them a tough fight. Britain, who had won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, took a two-goal lead in the second quarter through goals by Elena Rayer and Sarah Robertson. The Indian women bounced back and pulled level after drag-flick specialist Gurjit Kaur scored twice off penalty corners.

Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan wrote in a tweet, "Heartbreak!!! But all reasons to hold our heads high. Well played Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You all inspired everyone in India."

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag wrote, "Brilliant Effort girls. You must hold your heads up high for the magnificent effort and the spirit with which you fought. You have been instrumental in making the nation ho crazy for Hockey again".

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said, "Well done #TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end. You may have lost the match but you have won our hearts. We are all very proud of you."

Well done #TeamIndia on giving your best and fighting till the very end.



Indian sports minister Anurag Thakur also praised the team, he wrote, "India’s daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you! A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women’s hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better! You have shown us the way."

India's daughters - our determined athletes; we are immensely proud of you!



A giant leap of faith & fighting spirit by our women's hockey team; a legacy that will inspire us to do even better!



